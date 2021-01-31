Tracking active COVID cases per state on Jan. 31, 2021

A cumulative total of more than 26.1 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Jan. 31, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.
As of Jan. 31 at 2:22 p.m., there are 15,077,047 active coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.
Local: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 31, 2021
Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Jan. 31, 2021.
To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.
Compare the data above to last week’s report here.
As of Jan. 31 at 2:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 26,130,009 -- the highest in the world.
To see the total number of COVID-19 cases per state on Jan. 31, click here.
More: Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 31, 2021
COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.