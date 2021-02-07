Tracking active COVID cases per state on Feb. 7, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Rev. Dr. Alfred Cockfield, Pastor God's Battalion of Prayer Church sits in the recovery area after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the church, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Rev. Cockfield and First Lady Linette received the vaccine in a public show of trust and faith in the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A cumulative total of more than 26.9 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Feb. 7, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Feb. 7 at 3:22 p.m., there are 15,337,111 active coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

Compare the data above to last week’s report here.

As of Feb. 7 at 3:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 26,986,827 -- the highest in the world.

To see the total number of COVID-19 cases per state on Feb. 7, click here.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.