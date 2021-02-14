Tracking total COVID cases per state on Feb. 14, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Designer, Caroline Thomas looks at a house decorated like a parade float in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. All around the city, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled parades that usually take place on Mardi Gras. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey)

More than 25% of the world’s 108 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of Feb. 14, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 14, 2021

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

Compare the data above to last week’s report right here.

As of Feb. 14 at 6:24 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 27,638,448 -- the highest in the world.

Ad

More: Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 14, 2021

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.