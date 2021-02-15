Tracking active COVID cases per state on Feb. 14, 2021

Workers administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a Los Angeles County site at the California State University Northridge, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A cumulative total of more than 27.6 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Feb. 14, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Feb. 14, there are 15,471,384 active coronavirus cases in the United States, which is nearly 56 percent of all U.S. cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Feb. 14 at 6:24 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 27,638,448 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.