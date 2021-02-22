US-Canada border travel restrictions extended to March 21, 2021

DETROIT – The travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border will remain in place through March 21, 2021, at least.

Canada announced last week discretionary, or non-essential, travel between the U.S. and Canada will remain in place another month. The restrictions would have expired Sunday, Feb. 21.

Discretionary (non-essential) travel restrictions between 🇺🇸 and 🇨🇦 have been extended to March 21, 2021.



➡️ https://t.co/ZcMretXLjh pic.twitter.com/1Rw3wuY1hs — Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) February 20, 2021

The same rules will still apply: Essential travel, including certain workers and transportation of goods, is still allowed to cross the border between the neighboring countries. Nonessential travel is prohibited across the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings since March 2020, extending the restrictions each month.

Ad

On Dec. 1, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control around the world.

Read more: Canada: US border measures to last until COVID is under control

Quick facts about the US-Canada border restrictions: