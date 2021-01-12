Canada extends US border closure through Feb. 21, 2021

Several lanes at the United States border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, is closed, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

The closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada has once again been extended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Update Feb. 22, 2021: US-Canada border travel restrictions extended to March 21, 2021

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced on Jan. 12 that the U.S.-Canada border will remain closed until Feb. 21, 2021, in order to “ensure the safety of Canadians” against COVID-19.

We are extending restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States until February 21st, 2021. Our Government will continue to ensure the safety of Canadians against #COVID19 and base our decisions on the best public health advice available. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) January 12, 2021

The same rules will still apply: Essential travel, including certain workers and transportation of goods, is still allowed to cross the border between the neighboring countries. Nonessential travel is prohibited across the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings since March 2020, extending the restrictions each month. Before Friday’s announcement, the latest closure extension was slated to expire on Jan. 21.

On Dec. 1, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban on nonessential travel with the United States will not be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control around the world.

Quick facts about the US-Canada border restrictions: