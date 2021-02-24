44ºF

Ad

National

Tracking COVID-19 vaccination progress in the US

Maps show total vaccines administered, percentage of population vaccinated per state

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine, Vaccinations, Vaccines, National Vaccine Data, COVID-19 Data, Data, CDC, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National News, National, News
A health worker prepares a dose of the China's Sinopharm vaccine during the start of the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 at the Health Ministry in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A health worker prepares a dose of the China's Sinopharm vaccine during the start of the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 at the Health Ministry in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Millions of coronavirus vaccinations are being administered throughout the United States each day.

LOCAL: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

In the maps below, we’re keeping track of:

  • The percentage of a state’s population that has received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose
  • The number of total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in each state so far

To see specific numerical data for each individual state, you can hover your mouse over the state in the maps below.

For the latest U.S. vaccine distribution and administration data, visit the CDC’s website right here.

More: Coronavirus news; COVID-19 data

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.