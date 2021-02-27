Tracking active COVID cases per state on Feb. 21, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A cyclist wears a face mask while riding on a trail after more than a foot of snow was left by a late winter storm that swept over the region Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A cumulative total of more than 28 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Feb. 21, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Feb. 21, there are 15,601,242 active coronavirus cases in the United States.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Feb. 21, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

To see the total number of COVID-19 cases per state on Feb. 21, click here.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.