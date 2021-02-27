Tracking total COVID cases per state on Feb. 21, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sgt. Richard Grant of the Air National Guard helps point a patient in the right direction at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Augusta Civic Center, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills said Mainers ages 60 and older may get the vaccine starting Wednesday, March 3. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

More than 25% of the world’s 110 million confirmed COVID cases are from the United States as of Feb. 21, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on each state’s total number of COVID cases and how they compare to other states.

Below is the total coronavirus case count for each state in the U.S. on Feb. 21, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Feb. 21, more than 28 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.