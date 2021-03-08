CDC: Fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated people without masks, social distancing

The White House COVID-19 response team provided an update on the pandemic on Monday afternoon.

The guidance was very conservative but does provide a road map for those who are fully vaccinated to begin seeing other people.

“CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing as long as the unvaccinated people and any members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC did not change their guidance on travel.

Fully vaccinated means at last two weeks past the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine -- or four weeks past the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s how long it takes to reach the full level of protection.

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

