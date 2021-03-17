LIVE STREAM: White House COVID response team holds news briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, takes questions as he speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – Members of the White House COVID-19 response team are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss ongoing virus outbreaks, their impact and the nation’s response.

The news briefing comes as coronavirus spread surges once again throughout the Americas and Europe. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported a 10 percent rise in new COVID-19 cases globally last week -- driven by those surges in the Americas and Europe.

In Michigan, daily new COVID cases have been on the rise in recent weeks. The 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,951 on Tuesday -- the highest it’s been since late January. Virus testing has remained steady in recent weeks, but the average positive test rate has risen above 6 percent as of Tuesday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 535,000 deaths reported from the virus. Worldwide, the university reports totals of more than 120.8 million virus cases and more than 2.6 million virus deaths across the globe.

