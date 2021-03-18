LIVE STREAM: President Biden provides update on US COVID vaccinations

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 relief package in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is discussing the state of coronavirus vaccinations in the U.S. during a live event at the White House on Thursday.

The president’s remarks come less than one week after the country reached a significant vaccination milestone: As of March 12, the U.S. surpassed the 100 million dose mark, administering more than 101 million vaccine doses across the country so far, according to the CDC.

As of March 18, CDC data shows that number has risen to more than 113 million total doses administered so far.

According to data from the CDC, nearly one third of adults 65 years old and older are fully vaccinated, with 65 percent having received at least one dose. President Biden is pushing for states to make vaccines available to all adults by May.

Once Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for widespread use in the U.S. -- the country’s third vaccine against the virus -- Biden’s administration ordered more than 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Even before the country’s order, the U.S. was to have enough approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every adult, and enough for 400 million people total by the end of July. Enough doses to cover 200 million more people are on order, should vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax receive approval from the FDA. The new J&J doses, which would cover another 100 million people, are expected to be delivered in the latter half of the year.

“We want to be oversupplied and overprepared,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Biden had previously promised that 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines would be administered in the U.S. within his first 100 days in office. His administration is on the cusp of delivering that promise.

