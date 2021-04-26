European Union set to allow American tourists to travel this summer

BRUSSELLS (AP) – Officials say the European Union is completing plans to allow American tourists to travel to the 27-nation bloc this summer.

More than a year after the EU restricted travel to the region to a bare minimum in a bid to contain the pandemic, the European Commission said Monday it would make a recommendation to member states to allow American travelers back.

The commission didn’t say when exactly tourists will be allowed back inside the bloc, and if a reciprocal approach will apply to European tourists willing to travel to the U.S.

