Puerto Rican boxer turns himself in after lover found dead

FiLE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, Puerto Rico's Felix Verdejo, right, punches Costa Rica's Bryan Vazquez during the fifth round of a lightweight boxing match in New York. Verdejo has turned himself in to federal agents on Saturday, May 1, 2021, just hours after authorities identified the body of his 27-year-old lover Keishla Rodrguez in a lagoon in the U.S. territory, a couple of days after she was reported missing. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

SAN JUAN – Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents Sunday night to face charges just hours after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old pregnant lover, officials said.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of punching Keishla Rodríguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex. It alleges that he then bound her arms and feet with wire and tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The complaint states that Verdejo then shot at Rodríguez's body as he stood on the bridge.

The complaint says a witness it did not identify helped Verdejo kidnap and kill Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was found in a lagoon near the U.S. territory's capital Saturday, a couple of days after she was reported missing. She was identified Sunday via dental records, Puerto Rico’s Institute of Forensic Science said in a statement.

Ad

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz told The Associated Press that the federal agency was filing charges that would soon be announced. Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's Office said no decision had been made whether to pursue the death penalty.

Verdejo and his attorneys previously declined comment, and police said the boxer did not originally cooperate and refused to answer questions.

Rodríguez’s family said she was pregnant with Verdejo’s child. Keila Ortiz, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter had called her before she vanished Thursday and told her that Verdejo was going to her house to see the results of a pregnancy test.