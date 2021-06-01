Kroger to give away $5 million, free groceries in vaccine sweepstakes

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Kroger is joining the vaccine lottery craze, offering major prizes for people who get their COVID-19 shot through Kroger Health.

Starting this week, the healthcare branch of the retail company is giving away five $1 million payouts and free groceries for a year to dozens of individuals in an effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID. Over the next several weeks, the company says five lucky winners will receive $1 million, and 50 individuals will win free groceries for a year through their “Community Immunity” giveaway campaign.

The company’s effort is in collaboration with the Biden Administration, Kroger officials announced last week.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal.”

Several states across the U.S. are giving away prizes in vaccine lotteries in an effort to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations in their region.

The state of Ohio is holding a “Vax-a-Million” lottery, which will award $1 million to five individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccine over the next few weeks. For Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, getting vaccinated puts them in the running for a full scholarship to a state college.

The state of California is giving away millions of dollars to 10 vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is entering vaccinated residents into a lottery for cash prizes, a college scholarship or an Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state is legally not allowed to hold such a lottery, but is seeking additional ways to encourage residents to get their shot.

