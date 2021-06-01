Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know June 1, 2021

Michigan COVID-19 data as of May 29, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 887,719 as of Saturday, including 19,163 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 445 new cases and 49 additional deaths, of which 48 deaths were identified during a review of records.

As of Saturday, the state reports that a total of 818,165 have recovered from the virus.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 4% as of Saturday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Data was not be updated Monday, May 31 due to the state holiday. Data will resume posting on Tuesday, June 1.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 28 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 645 on Saturday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 39 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 50,400 on Saturday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Saturday, with 58.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 594,400 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 294 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 170 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday about the steps and rules residents will have to follow as they return to in-person work across the state.

On May 10, Michigan surpassed the milestone of 55% of people ages 16 and up receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, in-person work was set to resume two weeks later: today, May 24.

Whitmer spoke from a Grand Rapids business Monday to outline MIOSHA’s rules for returning to the workplace.

“Back in October 2020, MIOSHA issued emergency COVID rules, laying out specific mitigation measures, helping businesses keep patrons and their workplace safe,” Whitmer said. “These emergency rules had an expiration date of October 2021, meaning they would expire automatically unless formalized into permanent rules.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would update its pandemic order after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Less than 24 hours later, Whitmer held a COVID briefing and announced a revised MI Vacc To Normal plan as cases decline and the number of vaccinated residents rises.

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan has reached the first of four vaccine milestones that will trigger the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

At the end of April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed the state will ease COVID-19 restrictions based on the percentage of Michiganders who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That plan has since changed into something different entirely, but some restrictions are still affected by it.

Weeks ago, the state of Michigan reached the threshold of 55% of residents having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Under the initial reopening plan, once the 55% threshold was reached, in-person work can resume two weeks later (May 24).

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since May 1:

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 2 -- 2,517 new cases

May 3 -- 2,518 new cases

May 4 -- 2,527 new case

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 9 -- 1,358 new cases

May 10 -- 1,358 new cases

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 16 -- 1,115 new cases

May 17 -- 1,115 new cases

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

May 22 -- 1,013 new cases

May 23 -- 689 new cases

May 24 -- 689 new cases

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

May 29 -- 445 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since May 1:

May 1 -- 131 new deaths (98 from vital records)

May 2 -- 14 new deaths

May 3 -- 15 new deaths

May 4 -- 126 new deaths (51 from vital records)

May 5 -- 42 new deaths

May 6 -- 115 (92 from vital records)

May 7 -- 30 new deaths

May 8 -- 122 new deaths (83 from vital records)

May 9 -- 17 new deaths

May 10 -- 16 new deaths

May 11 -- 99 new deaths (32 from vital records)

May 12 -- 17 new deaths

May 13 -- 112 new deaths (73 from vital records)

May 14 -- 33 new deaths

May 15 -- 107 new deaths

May 16 -- 10 new deaths

May 17 -- 10 new deaths

May 18 -- 83 new deaths (27 from vital records)

May 19 -- 31 new deaths

May 20 -- 74 new deaths (61 from vital records)

May 21 -- 38 new deaths

May 22 -- 86 new deaths (99 from vital records)

May 23 -- 7 new deaths

May 24 -- 7 new deaths

May 25 -- 66 new deaths (31 from vital records)

May 26 -- 12 new deaths

May 27 -- 59 new deaths (48 from vital records)

May 28 -- 24 new deaths

May 29 -- 49 new deaths

