LIVE STREAM: Biden to announce COVID vaccine ‘month of action’

President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to announce an initiative meant to ramp up vaccinations this month while providing a national COVID update on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch his remarks live starting at 1:15 pm. in the video player below.

Biden is expected to discuss the nation’s progress of COVID vaccinations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s remarks come as the federal government works to ramp up COVID vaccinations across the country as many states begin reopening to the public.

President Biden is set to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday in an effort to vaccinate as many Americans as possible ahead of the Fourth of July. The president’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the July 4 holiday.

Ad

The federal government has been partnering with businesses across the U.S. to incentivize people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Throughout the month of June, the Biden administration will reportedly continue to partner with those in the public and private sectors to incentivize COVID vaccinations, including partnerships with community organizations, social media influencers, colleges, celebrities and more.

More: Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’

Just last week, Kroger announced that the company will give away five $1 million payouts and free groceries for a year to dozens of individuals who receive their COVID vaccine through Kroger Health.

Ad

Individual states have been holding “vaccine lotteries” as well to encourage their residents to get the shot.

The state of Ohio is holding a “Vax-a-Million” lottery, which will award $1 million to five individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccine over the next few weeks. For Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, getting vaccinated puts them in the running for a full scholarship to a state college.

New: Ohio ready to announce 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

The state of California is giving away millions of dollars to 10 vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is entering vaccinated residents into a lottery for cash prizes, a college scholarship or a Ford F-150 truck.

Ad

The state of New Mexico is now offering the largest single vaccination prize: Residents who receive their vaccine can win prizes from a pool totaling $10 million, including a $5 million grand prize.

Here in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state is legally not allowed to hold such a lottery, but is seeking additional ways to encourage residents to get their shot.

More: Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations

In other national news