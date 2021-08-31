McDonald’s may close dining rooms again due to COVID spread

A beloved fast food chain may close their dining rooms to the public, again, due to rampant COVID spread.

McDonald’s is said to be evaluating whether to close its dining rooms and just offer drive-thru and pickup services until the surge in COVID-19 cases subsides.

The fast food chain has already provided instructions to franchisees on steps to take if they’re located in an area heavily affected by the delta COVID variant -- a highly contagious virus variant that is driving up infections and hospitalizations around the U.S. and the world.

McDonald’s restaurants closed their dining rooms and play areas in March of 2020 as the pandemic first struck. Restaurants slowly started reopening those spaces in May of this year, but still, not all of them have reopened.

