Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The plan is largely tied to vaccine mandates through businesses and would affect about about 100 million Americans. It’s a 6-point plan that relies on two executive orders.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement:

“Our top priority remains slowing the spread of COVID-19 so that businesses can keep their doors open, schools can keep students in the classroom, and the state can continue our strong economic jumpstart. The science shows that vaccines offer unparalleled protection against this deadly disease, including the Delta variant. Governor Whitmer shares the president’s goal to tackle this virus, and our office is reviewing the president’s plan to understand what this means for Michiganders. In the meantime, we are encouraging all Michiganders to find a COVID-19 vaccine location near them at Vaccines.gov to protect themselves and their families.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The plan comes as hospital around the country, including in Michigan, are warning they’re again at capacity.

It requires vaccinations for 17 million healthcare workers; all businesses with 100 or more employees, which affects 80 million Americans; and all government works and its contractors.

Additionally, Biden is asking school superintendents to get all of their employees and eligible students vaccinated.

