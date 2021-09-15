Watch live: Space X rocket takes 4 people out of this world

Space X is on track for another first in the space race when its Crew Dragon spacecraft launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center carrying the first all-civilian mission to orbit Earth.

The four crew members each represent one of the four mission pillars: Leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity:

Jared Isaacman (leadership), billionaire entrepreneur who will serve as mission commander;

Sian Proctor (prosperity), geoscientist and science communicator who will serve as mission pilot;

Hayley Arcenaux (hope), physician assistant who will serve as mission chief medical officer;

and Chris Sembroski (generosity), data engineer who will serve as mission specialist.

Watch the launch live here at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.