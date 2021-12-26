What words, phrases were Googled the most in 2021?

(Don Ryan, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google's search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

At the end of each year, Google releases a list of the most popular search terms by country for that year.

Last year, the Google search trends in the U.S. largely reflected the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, as you can imagine. In 2021 -- a year that feels like it lasted for five years (and, simultaneously, five minutes?) -- the search trends were a bit more diverse.

In the U.S., the top five searched topics were:

NBA

DMX

Gabby Petito

Kyle Rittenhouse

Brian Laundrie

Google’s 2021 report includes the most popular searches in categories like news, people, actors, games, movies, music and more.

The report also examines some “how to” search categories -- let’s break some down.

In the U.S., the top five “how to be” searches were:

Ad

How to be eligible for stimulus check

How to be more attractive

How to be happy alone

How to be a baddie

How to be a good boyfriend

The top five “how to pronounce” searches were:

How to pronounce Dogecoin

How to pronounce Michael Jackson

How to pronounce quinoa

How to pronounce Kamala

How to pronounce Elon Musk son’s name

The top five “or” searchers were:

Effect or affect

Barbie, Bratz or Fairy

Allergies or COVID

Bones or no bones

Bougie or boujee

The top search categories included in each report vary by country. You can check out Google’s Year in Search 2021 report right here.

Related: 🔒 Bring on 2022: Where to celebrate 2021 New Year’s Eve in Detroit