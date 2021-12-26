34º

National

What words, phrases were Googled the most in 2021?

Google releases latest ‘Year in Search’ report

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Google, Googled, Trends, Search, Internet, Data, 2021, Search Trends, United States, National News, Year In Search, YIS, Year In Search 2021
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google's search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File) (Don Ryan, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At the end of each year, Google releases a list of the most popular search terms by country for that year.

Last year, the Google search trends in the U.S. largely reflected the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, as you can imagine. In 2021 -- a year that feels like it lasted for five years (and, simultaneously, five minutes?) -- the search trends were a bit more diverse.

In the U.S., the top five searched topics were:

  • NBA
  • DMX
  • Gabby Petito
  • Kyle Rittenhouse
  • Brian Laundrie

Google’s 2021 report includes the most popular searches in categories like news, people, actors, games, movies, music and more.

The report also examines some “how to” search categories -- let’s break some down.

In the U.S., the top five “how to be” searches were:

  • How to be eligible for stimulus check
  • How to be more attractive
  • How to be happy alone
  • How to be a baddie
  • How to be a good boyfriend

The top five “how to pronounce” searches were:

  • How to pronounce Dogecoin
  • How to pronounce Michael Jackson
  • How to pronounce quinoa
  • How to pronounce Kamala
  • How to pronounce Elon Musk son’s name

The top five “or” searchers were:

  • Effect or affect
  • Barbie, Bratz or Fairy
  • Allergies or COVID
  • Bones or no bones
  • Bougie or boujee

The top search categories included in each report vary by country. You can check out Google’s Year in Search 2021 report right here.

Related: 🔒 Bring on 2022: Where to celebrate 2021 New Year’s Eve in Detroit

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email