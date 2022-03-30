Live stream: President Biden gives update on US COVID response

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on the nation’s current response to COVID-19 as cases have been on the decline in recent weeks.

Watch live at 1:30 p.m. in the video player below.

Coronavirus cases have been dropping across the globe this month following a weekslong surge that sent infection and hospitalization rates soaring, especially in the U.S.

Despite declining cases, health experts worry that a new virus variant could drive up cases once again.

The Biden administration recently announced a website that will serve as a one-stop platform for Americans to access COVID tests, vaccines and treatments and status updates on infection rates where they live. The president is expected to announce the website’s rollout during the Wednesday news briefing.

Ad

Related: Michigan will scale down COVID data reporting frequency as cases drop