Photos show aftermath of deadly mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb

HIGHLAND PARK, ILLINOIS - JULY 04: Law enforcement escorts a family away from the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. Police have detained Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, in connection with the shooting in which six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. (Photo by Mark Borenstein/Getty Images)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – FBI agents are searching for evidence after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade from a suburban Chicago rooftop.

Reports indicate the gunfire was initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of people realized what was happening and fled the scene in terror. At least six people have died and 30 were hurt.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody several hours later, about five miles north of the scene.

Highland Park, Ill., resident Murry Rosenbush is reflected in a store window as he removes items left behind by attendees to the town's Fourth of July parade Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Elliot Lieberman gathers his folding chairs one day after a mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill. Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Empty chairs, a bicycle and a stroller are seen after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

