Photos show aftermath of deadly mass shooting at 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – FBI agents are searching for evidence after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade from a suburban Chicago rooftop.
Reports indicate the gunfire was initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of people realized what was happening and fled the scene in terror. At least six people have died and 30 were hurt.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody several hours later, about five miles north of the scene.
