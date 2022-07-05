Suspect arrested in deadly parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

The fear and worry in the northern Chicago suburbs start to fade as police found a person of interest in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting. Within hours, police identified 22-year-old Robert Crimo III as a person of interest.

HIGHLAND PARK, ILL – The fear and worry in the northern Chicago suburbs start to fade as police found a person of interest in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting.

Within hours, police identified 22-year-old Robert Crimo III as a person of interest.

This undated handout photo provided by the City of Highland Park Police Department shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday, July 4, 2022, that police have identified 22-year-old Crimo as a person of interest in an Independence Day parade shooting in suburban Chicago. (City of Highland Park Police Department via AP)

A short time later, he was taken into custody after police spotted him in a silver Honda, which is being processed for evidence.

“it’s horrific until we see it somewhere else,” said Michael Pekin. “But to experience it where I live, it’s honestly unimaginable.”

Sadly for too many families, the grief, pain, and confusion won’t let up for a long time, if ever.

“It’s a hard day,” said Claudia Rinehart. “This is my community. I lived here for 57 years on the North Shore, and so, it’s personal.”

The terrifying day started like so many other Independence Days with a picture-perfect parade in Highland Park, Illinois, when suddenly a hail of bullets rained down on the crowd, leaving six people dead in the attack and at least 26 hospitalized.

Local 4 was told that the victim’s ages range from eight to 85 years old, officials say.

Officials say that the suspected gunman ran after the shots, and investigators believe he blended in with the crowds before vanishing for most of the day.

Then around 6 p.m. central time, an officer spotted him on a local freeway. There was a short chase, and eventually the suspect gave up and was taken into custody without incident

Alicia Delacruz lost close friends in the shooting.

“It broke my heart, to be honest with you,” said Delacruz. “They were good people.”