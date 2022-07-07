82º

‘Godfather’ star James Caan dies at 82, family says

James Caan attended MSU in 1956

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: James Caan attends the "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Celebration at Paramount Theatre on February 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, 2022 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The family of James Caan said the legendary film star has died at the age of 82.

James Caan was known for his roles in films such as “The Godfather” and “Misery.” He died on the evening of July 6, 2022, according to family.

Caan attended Michigan State University in 1956 to study economics and play football. After a year at MSU, he returned to New York and began is acting career. He started out on stage, then on TV and then in movies.

