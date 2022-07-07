‘Godfather’ star James Caan dies at 82, family says

The family of James Caan said the legendary film star has died at the age of 82.
James Caan was known for his roles in films such as “The Godfather” and “Misery.” He died on the evening of July 6, 2022, according to family.
Caan attended Michigan State University in 1956 to study economics and play football. After a year at MSU, he returned to New York and began is acting career. He started out on stage, then on TV and then in movies.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
