Toys“R”Us makes its comeback -- to Macy’s

Macy’s has partnered with WHP Global to bring the Toys”R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America. The rollout will begin at the end of July with the goal to have the project complete by October 15th, just in time for the holiday season.

The in-store shops will range from 1,000 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet. Flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco, will be getting the 10,000 sq. foot in-store shops. The footprint of the stores may increase an additional 500 to 3,000 sq. feet during the peak holiday season.

There are 14 Macy’s stores located around Michigan. Metro Detroit, the Grand Rapids area, and Traverse City, will all be getting these Toys”R”Us additions.

The mighty return of the brand comes after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in September 2017. The company struggled to compete with mass retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, but ultimately the failure of the company was blamed on management. Never changing its business model, not adapting to changing consumer behavior, and refusing to incorporate new technology, were big reasons we saw the company go under.

The brand will come back to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. These shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys”R”Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys”R”Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

To celebrate the openings, Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO, and more.

For more information on the Toys”R”Us and Macy’s collaboration, visit their Toys”R”Us webpage.

