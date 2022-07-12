Barbie introduces Dr. Jane Goodall doll, made from recycled plastic

The Barbie brand, in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women Doll. The doll is made of 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The brand is also releasing a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership Team which includes a Chief Sustainability Officer, Conservation Specialist, Renewable Energy Engineer, and an Environmental Advocate.

Lisa McKnight, the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, said:

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference. We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.” Lisa McKnight

Jane Goodall and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls (Mattel)

The brand releases this Barbie line just in time for World Chimpanzee Day on July 14. The company says they are proud to recognize renowned ethologist and conversationalist Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace to celebrate her groundbreaking research and heroic achievements as a humanitarian, scientist, and activist.

This launch also coincides with the 62-year anniversary of Dr. Goodall’s first trip to Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

She said, “My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

This launch adds to a growing list of launches that ladder up to Mattel’s corporate goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030.