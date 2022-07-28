72º

Here are the luckiest Mega Millions numbers of 2022

Jackpot is at $1.28B ahead of Friday’s drawing

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.28 billion, one of the nation’s biggest lottery prizes.

Currently, it’s the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The top Mega Millions prize was won in 2018 for $1.537 billion.

The third-largest was won by a lottery club in Oakland County in 2021 and was up to $1.050 billion.

It has been more than three months since anyone matched the game’s six numbers and took the jackpot. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing will be around $747.2 million.

The white Mega Millions numbers that have been drawn the most for 2022:

  • Drawn 11 times: 7
  • Drawn 9 times: 11
  • Drawn 7 times: 3, 20, 22, 38, 40, 63, 64
  • Drawn 6 times: 2, 4, 6, 8, 15, 16, 19, 21, 53, 58, 66

The gold Mega Ball numbers drawn the most for 2022:

  • Drawn 7 times: 24
  • Drawn 4 times: 17, 25
  • Drawn 3 times: 2, 12, 13, 18, 15, 16

The unluckiest white Mega Millions numbers for 2022:

  • Drawn once: 10, 23, 35, 49, 67
  • Drawn twice: 26, 30, 37, 50, 51, 54, 65, 68

The unluckiest gold Mega Ball numbers for 2022:

  • Drawn zero times: 7
  • Drawn one time: 6, 14, 19, 23

