Daily Harvest product recalled after 125 hospitalized with illness, abnormal liver function

Daily Harvest French Lenti + Leek Crumbles frozen product has been linked to gastrointestinal illness and abnormal liver function, according to the FDA.

So far, there have been reports of 369 illnesses and 125 hospitalizations in 37 states, including Michigan. Daily Harvest recalled the products on June 17 after receiving reports of illness.

The FDA said nobody should eat, sell or serve the recalled products. If you have this product in your freezer you should throw it away.

It was sold through online sales and in two retail locations. It was sold in the Daily Harvest store in Chicago and a “pop-up” store on Los Angeles.

French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12oz white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below the top, and the words “French Lentil + Leek” in bold. All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. No other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall.

Here are the states where illnesses have been reported: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MA, MN, MS, MI, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WI

If you have any of the following symptoms, you should contact your doctor immediately:

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Dark urine

Itching with no rash

Gastrointestinal illness

Nausea

Fatigue

Body aches

Severe abdominal pain and/or fever

Let your doctor know if you have recently consumed the recalled product. Your doctor should report the illnesses to the health department.

The FDA is still investigating.

