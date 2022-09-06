Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster 1 year after Michigan woman struck

SUNDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster.

The roller coaster has been closed since August 2021 after a metal object flew off the ride and struck a Michigan woman in the head.

The woman was waiting to ride the roller coaster when she was struck by a “small metal object” that came off the coaster as it neared the end of its run.

“We have an important update to share regarding our Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it, is being retired. However, Cedar Point’s legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience. We’ll share more details and information at a later date.” Cedar Point

Ohio determined that Cedar Point did not act illegally or had any reason to believe its ride was unsafe before the object flew off it and struck the woman, according to an investigation.

No sanctions were recommended against Cedar Point amusement park for the Aug. 15 accident involving the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, the Ohio Department of Agriculture said.

The report blamed the accident on “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride.

The coaster opened in 2003. It launched riders at 120 mph before it climbs a hill and then comes back down. The ride lasts less than 20 seconds.

