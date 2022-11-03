Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion after no ticket matches all six numbers

Nobody managed to match all six numbers to win Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, meaning players get another chance at a $1.5 billion jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.
The cash option has climbed to $746 million. Even though nobody won the jackpot, more than 7.2 million winning tickets were sold around the country for smaller prizes. Players around the country won nearly $75 million total.
If someone wins Saturday’s $1.5 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3.
More about Powerball
Powerball tickets are $2 per play.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. Saturday at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.
Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.