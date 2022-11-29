Frozen chicken patties sold at Costco recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

Foster Farms has recalled 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The Louisiana company issued a recall of their fully cooked frozen breaded chicken breast patties due to extraneous material contamination, specifically, hard clear pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The patties were produced on Aug. 11, 2022.

Product details:

“Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat”

80 oz plastic bags, 20 pieces

Best by date: 08/11/23

Establishment number: P-33901

Lot code: 3*2223 on the back edge of the package, 752789972 under the barcode

The patty products were shipped to Costco distribution centers and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.

The problem was reported to FSIS after the company received consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in the chicken patties.

While there have been no reports of injury, FSIS believes the plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

There is concern that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these chicken patties you are urged not to consume them.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about this recall you can contact Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

