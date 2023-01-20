Legendary singer and songwriter David Crosby dead at 81, reports say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. A color version is available.) David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Legendary singer and songwriter David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to reports.

Crosby was one of the founding members of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

According to a statement, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee died after a long illness.

Crosby’s final release, “Live at the Capitol Theater,” came out last month. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once in 1991 with the Byrds and in 1997 with Crosby, Stills & Nash.

CNN released the following statement that they obtained through a family spokesperson:

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”