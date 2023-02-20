‘Unusual’ insect hiding in flowers intercepted by US border agents

Agriculture specialists with the U.S. border patrol intercepted an unusual insect in a shipment of flowers, officials said.

It was discovered at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility within a shipment containing fresh cut flowers. The insect was identified as Corimelaena palmeri, a pest that has not previously been recorded in the United States.

The insect was discovered on Oct. 23, 2022, after a border patrol agent referred a tactor-trailer with a shipment of cut flowers for an intensive agriculture inspection. The shipment and driver were returned to Mexico.

CBP Agriculture Specialists (CBPAS) discovered the insect within the cut flowers and sent it to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) Identifiers.

They sent photos of the insect to a lab for further inspection. The lab identified the insect as Corimelaena palmeri on Jan. 25, 2023.

“Discovering a first-in-nation pest at one of our ports of entry is an extraordinary achievement,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Each year, CBP Agriculture Specialists intercept tens of thousands of pests, this accomplishment is a reflection of their immense hard work and dedication.”