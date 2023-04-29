58º

National

WATCH LIVE: Roy Wood Jr. hosts 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: National
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – Watch live as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

This year, the event is headlined by comedian Roy Wood Jr.

The White House Correspondents’ Association says this annual dinner event is their main source of revenue to finance their work. They say they work to support journalists who cover the president, they fund events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment, and have scholarships to help the next generation of journalists.

Watch the 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner in the video player below beginning at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of 2022. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter