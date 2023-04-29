WATCH LIVE: Roy Wood Jr. hosts 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner

WASHINGTON – Watch live as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

This year, the event is headlined by comedian Roy Wood Jr.

The White House Correspondents’ Association says this annual dinner event is their main source of revenue to finance their work. They say they work to support journalists who cover the president, they fund events and programs to educate the public about the value of the First Amendment, and have scholarships to help the next generation of journalists.

