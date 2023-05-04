What’s new at Cedar Point in 2023: Park debuts new midway area this weekend

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday and the park is debuting its all-new midway area.

The new midway area known as the Boardwalk is along the shores of Lake Erie and features a new coaster, and a restaurant and relaxation venue.

Wild Mouse spinning family coaster

Wild Mouse at Cedar Point. (Cedar Point)

Historic Wild Mouse ride at Cedar Point. (Cedar Point)

The Wild Mouse spinning family coaster stands 52 feet tall and reaches speeds of 35 miles per hour.

The coaster has more hills, twists, dives and hairpin turns than the original coaster did. Riders will board one of six, mouse-themed cars and one cheese car, that spin along the 1,312 feet of orange track.

The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car with no two rides being the same.

The Matterhorn at Cedar Point. (Cedar Point)

The Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn have been relocated to join the Wild Mouse coaster. Additional rides Calypso, Giant Wheel, Troika, GateKeeper, and Dodgem adorn The Boardwalk.

Cedar Point Grand Pavilon

The Grand Pavilion at Cedar Point. (Cedar Point)

Historic Grand Pavilion at Cedar Point. (Cedar Point)

The Cedar Point Grand Pavilion was inspired by Cedar Point’s original Grand Pavilion, which opened in 1888 as the park’s premier entertainment venue.

On its main level, the Grand Pavilion’s restaurant features dry-rubbed pork loin, funnel cake friend shrimp, noodle salad, carved rotisserie sandwiches, and more. There are two large dining rooms.

On its second level, Grand Pavilion’s waterfront bar will serve frozen, traditional, and signature beverages and cocktails next to a walk-up food service area. The bar has spaces to gather and relax and outside there are three massive patios.

“We continue to showcase and invest in our rich history, and The Boardwalk is a stunning and modern look at how a visit to Cedar Point may have been, so long ago,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “This all-new area has something for everyone from foodies to roller coaster lovers to families looking to create new memories; we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

