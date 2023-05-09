Fentanyl awareness day: How to find treatment, harm reduction services, and overdose data

If you or someone you know needs help with opioid use disorder, call the SAMSHA National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

Officials are working to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl on National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the CDC, over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both types are considered synthetic opioids.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is distributed through illegal drug markets and is added to other drugs because of its potency. It is made in liquid and powder form.

“It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous,” the CDC said.

Click here to find treatment and harm reduction services for substance use disorders in Michigan.

Signs of an opioid overdose

According to the CDC, the following are signs of an overdose:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, you should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it’s available. Try to keep them awake and breathing, move them to their side to prevent choking and stay with them until help arrives.

Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016. It prevents drug possession charges against those who seek medical assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.

Can you overdose just by touching fentanyl?

Is it possible to overdose on fentanyl just by touching it? Many health professionals say no, it’s not possible.

You can be exposed to fentanyl through skin contact, inhalation, ingestion, or contact with mucous membrane (eyes, nose, etc . . .) or with a needle. Skin exposure is most likely to occur for first responders, but most experts believe the risk of significant exposure through skin contact is extremely low.

Health officials have said that skin exposure is not expected to lead to an overdose because of extremely poor penetration of the skin barrier. They say the likeliness of someone feeling symptoms is very low.

In 2017, the American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) and American Academy of Clinical Toxicology (AACT) released a joint statement about exposure to fentanyl among first responders.

“Incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity,” the statement reads. “In the unlikely event of poisoning, naloxone should be administered to those with objective signs of hypoventilation or a depressed level of consciousness, and not for vague concerns such as dizziness or anxiety. In the absence of prolonged hypoxia, no persistent effects are expected following fentanyl or fentanyl analog exposures. Those with small subclinical exposures and those who awaken normally following naloxone administration will not experience long-term effects.”

How to get free naloxone in Michigan

Naloxone, also known by brand names Narcan and Evzio, is a life-saving medication that is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

In 2016, Michigan passed a law that allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone without an individual prescription and without identifying the patient. Family, friends or others can get naloxone to use in an emergency.

NEXT Distro and Grand Rapids Red Project work together to get naloxone to people who use drugs and their family members. Click here to find resources near you or to get free naloxone mailed to you.

Michigan has shared the list of pharmacies approved to dispense naloxone, you can view that list online right here.

Michigan overdose data

Michigan is able to track overdose data through an Overdose Data to Action grant from the CDC.

The goal is to combine surveillance and prevention efforts and decrease rates of substance use disorder, fatal and nonfatal overdoses and drug use-related health risks. The program was launched in 2019 with 66 jurisdictions.

In 2021, Michigan reported 3,086 overdose deaths. This year, between January and June, 1,263 overdose deaths have been reported. In 2020, Michigan reported 30,582 non-fatal overdose emergency department visits. In 2021, Michigan reported 30,920 non-fatal overdose emergency department visits.

In 2021, counties in Southeast Michigan and urban counties saw the highest rates of EMS responses to probable opioid overdoses. Counties in Northwest Michigan saw the largest increase (28.8%) in the rate of EMS responses to probable opioid overdoses, according to a trends and disparities report.