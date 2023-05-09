59º

Hotel manager in Nashville charged with sucking on sleeping guest’s toes

Guest says he woke up to David Neal sucking his toes

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

David Neal (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE – A hotel manager in Nashville is facing charges after a guest woke up to find him sucking on his toes, police said.

The alleged assault happened around 5 a.m. March 30 inside the Hilton Hotel at 121 4th Avenue South in Nashville.

Police said David Neal, 52, a night manager at the hotel, made a key card so he could enter the guest’s room. The guest said he woke up to find Neal sucking on his toes, so he immediately confronted him.

He recognized Neal as one of two workers who had come into his room the day before to fix the television.

Neal admitted to police that he had entered the room, but he claimed it was because he smelled smoke. He didn’t report the smoke to security, and there were no other reports about the smell, authorities said.

When officers asked Neal where the room key was, he said he had thrown it away. The key was not found.

Neal was taken into custody Friday, May 5, at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. He is charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

He’s being held on $27,000 bond.

