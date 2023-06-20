US Coast Guard gives update on search for missing submarine touring Titanic wreckage

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean on an expedition to the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Rescuers raced against time Tuesday, June 20, to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (Action Aviation via AP)

BOSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard held a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on the search for a submarine and its five passengers who went missing Sunday while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic.

This live stream has ended.

Coast guard crews have been searching for the vessel since it went missing in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean about 435 miles south of the coast of Newfoundland on Sunday, June 18.

The submersible vessel, associated with parent company OceanGate Expeditions, descended into the ocean to embark on a tour of the Titanic wreckage Sunday morning. The vessel, named Titan, went missing during its initial descent, and had 96 hours of oxygen supply, officials said.

The vessel could run out of oxygen by Thursday morning.

A search and rescue mission was initiated after authorities reported the carbon-fiber submarine was overdue on Sunday night. The missing submarine was occupied by five people who were on a mission to document the wreckage -- including a Titanic expert, an adventurer, and a father and son.

By Tuesday morning, crews had searched an area totaling 10,000 square miles.

Officials provided few new details Tuesday afternoon. Search efforts are ongoing both in the air and in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is working with several other partners, including OceanGate Expeditions and the Canadian military, to locate and hopefully recover the submarine.

Read more: Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic site