Here are the winning Powerball numbers for July 10, 2023 with jackpot at $675 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Here are the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing.

The jackpot was estimated at $675 million on the night of Monday, July 10 -- which would put the lump-sum cash option at around $341 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 10, 2023: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58

Powerball: 13

Multiplier: 2

The Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $725 million as of Tuesday morning. The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

About Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize and an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a one-time lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and possible state taxes.

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.87. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.