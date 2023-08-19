Live stream: Tracking Hurricane Hilary as officials predict ‘catastrophic and life-threatening flooding’

This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexicos Pacific coast. It grew rapidly to Category 4 strength and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing significant and rare impacts including extensive flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time it has ever done that. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Hilary is headed toward Mexico’s Baja California and the U.S. National Hurricane Center is predicting “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States.

Officials as far north as Los Angeles are working to get unhoused people off the streets, set up shelters, and prepare for evacuations.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to plow into the Mexican peninsula on Saturday night and then surge northward. It could be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

Hilary is a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, down from 145 mph.

