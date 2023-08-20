Live feeds: Hurricane Hilary threatens to bring ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding

This Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 11:38 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexicos Pacific coast. Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California on Saturday as the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted catastrophic and life-threatening flooding for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it was forecast to cross the border as a tropical storm on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

Meteorologists say Hurricane Hilary held a maximum sustained wind speed of 80 mph early Sunday as the storm was 285 miles from San Diego.

The storm was very near to Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Hilary is a weakened Category 1 hurricane that is still likely to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding to the region and cross into the southwest U.S. as a tropical storm, dumping up to 10 inches of rain.

Forecasters say the storm is expected to enter the history books as the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years, bringing high winds, flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes and widespread power outages.

