Live stream hurricane tracking: Idalia barrels towards Florida

Idalia projected to make landfall as Cat. 3 hurricane

Tags: Hurricane Idalia, Florida
Tracking Hurricane Idalia | NBC News

Hurricane Idalia is projected to bring dangerous winds and flooding to the Florida Gulf Coast this week, with some evacuation orders in place for coastal communities.

---> Updated list: Florida evacuation list by county, zone for Hurricane Idalia, emergency info

Track Hurricane Idalia live as it nears Florida coast below:

