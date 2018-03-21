California teacher fired after calling military members 'lowest of our low' in viral video

High school teacher Gregory Salcido was fired Tuesday night in response to comments he made about the US military in January, calling them the 'lowest of our low.'

The Los Angeles Times reports that Gregory Salcido was fired Tuesday night following a unanimous vote from the El Rancho Unified School District. Salcido had taught history at El Rancho High School, his alma mater, in Pico Rivera, California.

In January, Salcido was recorded ranting about the U.S. military to his students. In one video, the teacher calls military members the "lowest of our low."

"We've got a bunch of dumbs**ts over there. Think about the people who you know are over there - your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumbs**ts," Salcido says in the Jan. 26 recording. "They're not like high level thinkers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people. They're the freaking lowest of our low."

The Los Angeles Times reports that the rant may have been in reaction to a student wearing a Marines shirt.

Prior to his firing, Salcido had been placed on administrative leave while the district conducted an investigation.

"The classroom should never be a place where students feel that they are picked at, bullied, intimidated," said Board of Education President Aurora Villon.

#BREAKING: The El Rancho Unified school board voted Tuesday night to fire El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido, who attacked and mocked U.S. military service members. pic.twitter.com/219TBWSkIP — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 21, 2018

Salcido has 30 days to appeal his termination.

