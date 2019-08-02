ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, August 2, 2019

Texas officer kills woman while shooting at dog

A patrol officer accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog that was charging at him, authorities in the Dallas suburb of Arlington said.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Baltimore: The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary that reportedly occurred at Rep. Elijah Cummings' home shortly before 4 a.m. ET on Saturday. Read more.

Baltimore: The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary that reportedly occurred at Rep. Elijah Cummings' home shortly before 4 a.m. ET on Saturday. Read more.

New York City: New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be terminated following his controversial involvement in the death of Eric Garner, a departmental administrative judge officially recommended Friday. Read more.

Texas: Harris County, Texas, filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil on Thursday, one day after an explosion and fire at the company's Baytown plant. Read more.

Ohio: A Kentucky man is accused of punching a 61-year-old protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump. Read more.

Montana: The body of a child found in a remote part of Montana has been identified as Aiden Castiel Salcido, the toddler investigators had been looking for since his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide last week, authorities said. Read more.

More states to offer 3rd gender option on licenses

Washington state and Pennsylvania will offer a third gender option on driver's licenses, so people who don't identify as female or male can choose X instead.

Read about it here.

Lawmakers probe Capital One, Amazon

Capital One and Amazon are now facing congressional scrutiny over the banking giant's enormous data breach, disclosed on Monday, that affected roughly 100 million Americans.

Read about it here.

