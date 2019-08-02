ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, August 2, 2019

Texas officer kills woman while shooting at dog
A patrol officer accidentally shot and killed a woman when he fired repeatedly at a dog that was charging at him, authorities in the Dallas suburb of Arlington said.
Around the country:
- Baltimore: The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary that reportedly occurred at Rep. Elijah Cummings' home shortly before 4 a.m. ET on Saturday. Read more.
- New York City: New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo should be terminated following his controversial involvement in the death of Eric Garner, a departmental administrative judge officially recommended Friday. Read more.
- Texas: Harris County, Texas, filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil on Thursday, one day after an explosion and fire at the company's Baytown plant. Read more.
- Ohio: A Kentucky man is accused of punching a 61-year-old protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump. Read more.
- Montana: The body of a child found in a remote part of Montana has been identified as Aiden Castiel Salcido, the toddler investigators had been looking for since his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide last week, authorities said. Read more.
More states to offer 3rd gender option on licenses
Washington state and Pennsylvania will offer a third gender option on driver's licenses, so people who don't identify as female or male can choose X instead.
Lawmakers probe Capital One, Amazon
Capital One and Amazon are now facing congressional scrutiny over the banking giant's enormous data breach, disclosed on Monday, that affected roughly 100 million Americans.
POLITICS headlines:
- Trump says he will go ahead with new China tariffs that would hit iPhones and toys
- DOJ won't prosecute James Comey over handling of FBI memos
- Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Organization in hush money investigation
- Trump slaps new sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons use
- US scaling back Afghanistan embassy at crucial moment in peace talks
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Prosecutor demands six months in prison for A$AP Rocky
- Jason Momoa joins protesters at Hawaii's Mauna Kea
- R. Kelly set to be arraigned in federal court in New York
- Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dies at 76
