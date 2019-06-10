ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, June 10, 2019

Philadelphia mourns death of gay deputy

The rainbow flag outside Philadelphia's City Hall flew at half-staff Friday as the city mourned the loss of an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Around the country:

Dallas: At least one person has died and six were injured after a crane fell onto an apartment complex in downtown Dallas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans. Read more.

Restricting abortion 'bad for business'

Top executives from more than 180 companies have a message for lawmakers: Restricting abortion is "bad for business."

Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery after being shot Sunday at a club in his native Dominican Republic, according to police.

Tony Awards 2019

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards were presented Sunday to celebrate Broadway's best performances of the year.

