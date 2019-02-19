ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

16 states sue over Trump's national emergency

Michigan and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday challenging President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

Around the country:

Almost a year after West Virginia teachers and other school employees shut down schools across the state, demanding higher pay and better benefits, union officials announced Monday night they would go on strike again. Read more. Texas: A 45-year old Mexican man who was taken into custody by border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas earlier this month died Monday, US Customs and Border Protection said. Read more.

Airlines will add new options for non-binary passengers

US airline passengers who don't identify as "male" or "female" will soon have more gender options to choose when booking tickets.

Man who claims to be sailor in iconic V-J Day kiss photo dies

George Mendonsa, who maintained for decades that he was the sailor in an iconic 1945 Times Square photo, dubbed "The Kiss," that came to symbolize the end of World War II, has died, his family says. He was 95.

Evidence, witnesses to be presented in missing mom case

Nearly three months after Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth went missing, evidence will be presented and witnesses will be called Tuesday during a preliminary hearing in Cripple Creek, Colorado, west of Colorado Springs.

Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign

After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020. It will be Sanders' second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Karl Lagerfeld, pioneering fashion designer, has died

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential and recognizable fashion designers of the 20th century, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Jussie Smollett attack may have been orchestrated

The brothers arrested and released in connection with the attack on actor Jussie Smollett are no longer suspects at this time, Chicago police said Monday. Chicago Police believe actor Jussie Smollett paid the brothers to orchestrate an assault on him that he reported late last month.

