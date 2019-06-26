ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Mueller will testify publicly before House panels

Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify publicly before House panels July 17 after being subpoenaed, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

Around the country:

Illinois: Illinois is now the 11th state in the United States to legalize the purchase and possession of recreational marijuana. Read more.

Illinois is now the 11th state in the United States to legalize the purchase and possession of recreational marijuana.

A body pulled from the East River has been identified as that of missing YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known by his online name, Etika, New York police said Tuesday.

A gunman killed two people Tuesday evening at a Ford dealership south of San Jose, California, police said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's office near Atlanta has released dramatic bodycam video from the night authorities found a newborn baby wrapped in a plastic bag in the woods.

Shocking image shows migrant father, child drowned

The photo is haunting, a vivid reminder of the danger many face when they try to cross into the United States. It shows the human toll of a crisis at the border that's often debated with abstract statistics and detached policy arguments.

Prosecution rests in SEAL's military murder trial

Prosecutors in the military trial of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, accused of committing multiple violations of military law in Iraq, rested their case Tuesday.

Militia member charged with impersonating agent

Jim Benvie says he helped detain migrants crossing the US-Mexico border as part of a militia group. Now, he's facing prison time.

First 2020 Democratic debates

The first Democratic presidential candidate debates for the 2020 election will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami.

Sports anchor Bob Ley retires after 40 years

Bob Ley, the longest-tenured anchor at ESPN and a journalistic legend, says he is retiring at the end of this month.

