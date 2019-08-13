DISCUSSION: Epstein's suicide leaves questions; here's what we know

After Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail Saturday, many are left with unanswered questions.

Attorney General William Barr has called for an investigation.

Jason Carr hosted a special ClickOnDetroit discussion about this case. Watch the full segment above.

Here are the key points:

Jeffrey Epstein

Dead at 66

Billionaire financier

Arrested last month for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005

Over a decade ago, was accused of trafficking underage girls for sex at his Palm Beach mansion

A Miami Herald report last year revealed that Epstein was given a plea deal by former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta (resigned after Epstein’s 2019 arrest), who was then Miami’s top federal prosecutor.

In June 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

The Herald investigation showed that Epstein’s attorneys, including Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz, created the secret plea deal with Acosta unbeknownst to Epstein’s alleged victims.

Epstein served 13 months of an 18 month prison sentence.

Hundreds of emails showed that Acosta and other prosecutors worked with Epstein’s team to conceal the plea deal from the public.

In February 2019, the Justice Department opened an investigation into federal prosecutors’ handling of the plea deal.

Epstein’s death

Epstein died Saturday after apparently hanging himself with a bedsheet in a Manhattan cell, officials say.

Bureau of Prisons: Lifesaving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff before Epstein was transported to a hospital and declared dead.

Epstein was found last month unconscious in his cell with bruising around his neck. The incident was investigated as a possible suicide.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch following the incident, but was taken off 11 days before his death.

In Short-Staffed Jail, Epstein Was Left Alone for Hours; Guard Was Substitute [article]

AG William Barr on Monday criticized management of the jail.

Barr: “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

Epstein’s suicide will not halt the investigation into other people who might have helped him traffic teenage girls for sex, Barr says.

On Monday, FBI agents and detectives raided Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Prison and law enforcement officials spoke to the NYT on condition of anonymity: No correctional officer had checked on Epstein for several hours before he was found. Guards are supposed to look in on prisoners every half-hour. Only one of two people guarding Epstein’s unit normally worked as a correctional officer. According to NYT, this is part of a larger problem where jails are understaffed with correctional officers, and support staff are often put into these positions with minimal training.



Statements from politicians

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.: “The victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous actions deserved an opportunity for justice…The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.: “We need answers. Lots of them.”

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas: “The suicide of Mr. Epstein is an impossibilty…Because the public has a right to know, I’m calling for a congressional investigation.”

Many asking questions/stoking conspiracy theories

Why was Epstein taken off suicide watch?

Trump retweets Epstein conspiracy theory, claiming Clinton connection [article] Tweet came from Terrence K. Williams, a conservative commentator and comedian Williams: “Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen,” along with a video. Epstein was no longer on suicide on suicide watch when he died, according to officials.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.