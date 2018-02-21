Ford ousts top exec over 'inappropriate behavior'

Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

The company says in a statement that North America President Raj Nair is leaving the company immediately.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Ford says the move comes after an internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior. The company says Nair's behavior was not consistent with Ford's code of conduct.

A company statement quoted Nair as regretting that he has not exhibited leadership behavior consistent with company principles.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said. "I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future."

Nair has led North America since June 1 of last year. Before that, he was head of global product development and chief technical officer.

Nair’s replacement will be subject to an announcement in the near future, Ford said.

